NEW DELHI: The Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has set up a Group of Ministers led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi and a committee on Exports under Revenue Secretary, Hasmukh Adhia to monitor and resolve the IT challenges faced in the implementation of GST and exports, respectively.

The members of the GoM are Amar Agrawal, minister for commercial taxes, Chhatisgarh; Krishna Byre Gowda, minister for agriculture, Karnataka; T.M. Thomas Isaac, finance minister, Kerala and Etela Rajender, finance minister, Telangana.

The GoM will be assisted in its work by the chairman, Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and the CEO of GSTN. The decisions was taken at the GST Council Meeting held in Hyderbad.

The Committee on Exports will look at the issues of export sector and recommend to the GST Council for suitable strategy to help the sector in the post-GST scenario. It will also have chairperson, CBEC; Member (Customs), CBEC; Director General, DGFT; Addional Secretary, GST Council; Director General, DG Export Promotion and Commissioners of Commercial Taxes from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.