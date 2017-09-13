NEW DELHI: With companies holding on to their inorganic growth plans in the wake of GST rollout, India Inc’s mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity seems to have taken a beating with companies holding on to their plans to grow inorganically amid GST rollout.

According to a report by assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, there were 48 M&A transactions worth $939 million in August 2017 -- a 46 per cent decline compared with $1.7 billion for equal number of deals in the same period last year.

The steep decline in M&A value, according to the report, was primarily due to the absence of big-ticket transactions. Also, cross-border activity fell by 65 per cent compared to the level recorded in August 2016.

“Though the number of M&A transactions remained stable, value of deals transacted declined by 45.81 per cent, primarily driven by reduced inbound transactions. It appears that the ‘wait and watch’ mode continued in August, primarily to check the progress on GST implementation,” said Grant Thornton India LLP Partner Prashant Mehra.

Sector-wise, the infrastructure sector led the deal activity by contributing 27 per cent of total deal value. This was primarily driven by Dilip Buildcon’s stake sale in 24 road assets to Shrem Group for an enterprise value of $250 million, marking the largest transaction so far in this sector in 2017, the report said.

The report also noted that rising consolidation drove deal volumes in the start-up sector. “Consolidation in the core sectors such as IT & ITeS, media and entertainment, retail and consumer and start-ups continue to be the focus in M&A,” it added.

There were 280 M&A transactions worth $32.19 billion on a year-to-date basis (January-August) — a 49 per cent increase over last year — when it stood at $21.64 billion. Telecom, e-commerce, energy, pharma and manufacturing sectors brought in large deals in the January-August period contributing 88 per cent of total M&A values, while volumes continued to be dominated by the start-up sector contributing 23 per cent of M&A volumes.