NEW DELHI:At 1.2 per cent growth in July from a contraction of 0.2 per cent in June, industrial production gave a glimmer of hope for growth in manufacturing, but it needs to be seen if it will be able to be sustain it over the next few months.

However, the introduction of goods and services tax (GST) continues to disrupt production networks, as the companies struggle to file tax returns with the GST Network failing to cope up with the tax-filing rush.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office on Tuesday indicated that mining and electricity sectors grew at a robust 4.8 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, in July.

Eight out of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of July 2017. “As consumption demand rises during the festive season and investment, too, due to government measures taken in the past few months, we can expect growth to pick up in the coming months,” said Sanjaya Baru, secretary-general, Ficci.

Under such circumstances, it looks very difficult that the Reserve Bank of India will cut the repo rate on October 4. The Central Bank had cut repo rate by 0.25 percentage points last month.

But, it had maintained its neutral policy, citing uncertainty.

“The slowdown in manufacturing and particularly in the capital goods sector reflects depressing investment outlook. As the slowdown is more pervasive this time in terms of number of sectors, it calls for an urgent need to revive investments through reforms especially at the state-level and also by bringing down interest rates,” said Baru.