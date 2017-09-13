MUMBAI: The Union government has appointed M Nagaraja Sharma as the chairman and managing director of United India Insurance (UII).

The appointments committee of the Union Cabinet approved his elevation, a government notification said.

Sharma, currently the director and general manager of UII, is likely to assume the charge of his new post tomorrow. His retirement is due in May next year.

The post of chairman and MD was vacant after the retirement of Milind Kharat a few months ago.