Government should address economic challenges aggressively: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government needs to take head on the problems impacting the economy such as exchange rate and public investments while still maintaining macroeconomic stability, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said here on Saturday.

Subramanian, who on Saturday got a year’s extension as CEA, noted, “We have lots of challenges ahead... we have to attack this problem on many fronts.”According to him, stressed assets remain a key area of concern; so is the appreciation of the rupee. “All countries struggle with this challenge. Different countries take measures based on their trade-offs and objectives. What RBI has been doing is to stem the appreciation of the rupee,” he pointed out.

He admitted that appreciation of the rupee impacted both exports and imports. Despite RBI interventions, concerns remain, he noted. He also said that the stimulus package is being worked out and “an announcement will be made at an appropriate time.”

Social media is rife with speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely announce a mega economic revival package next week, following the economy touching a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter. Exports are facing strong headwinds and industrial growth is the lowest in five years.

Meanwhile, finance ministry sources said the government is committed to resolving structural problems as well as transient issues with the implementation of GST. The government is hopeful that the Reserve Bank of India will reduce rates when it announces the monetary policy next month.