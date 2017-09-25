Home Business

Telcos want Trai to defer new call drop rule by six months

Smartphone. (Image for representational purpose)

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators have requested the sector regulator Trai to defer new call drop rules by six months in order to tune their networks as per the new norms.

"We have written to Trai that give us two quarters to actually tune networks to implement the new regulation. Trai has said that they would consider it. However, the regulator has not come back to us. It is a measurement issue. We are facing problem in getting space for installing cell towers," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews told reporters.

He was speaking on the sidelines of curtain raiser of the three day industry event India Mobile Congress, starting from September 27 in Delhi.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on August 18 issued stricter version of quality of service rules which will come into effect from October 1. Under the new rule, penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh will be imposed if telecom operators fail to meet call drop benchmark and call drop will be measured at mobile tower level instead of telecom circle.

Mathews said in states like Delhi the telecom companies have gone in court against local civic bodies to get space for mobile towers at reasonable terms.

"We got permission for installing mobile towers in government premise but getting on to government land is a challenge. Not one of member company has refused to put up cell towers if a sight is available. In just last nine months 3.6 lakh base stations have been installed to improve coverage," he said.

Mathews said that the Department of Telecom has been helping industry in getting space for mobile towers and has notified right of way (RoW) rules for easier and faster deployment of mobile towers but majority of states have not adopted it.

"We have been in negotiation with every major state. We have said provide us timely permissions. DoT has put notification on RoW and we are asking states to adopt it.

Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana and Odisha have done it but many have not implemented it," he added.

Mathews said there have been issues with some of the dual SIM smartphones.

"Certain smartphone have shown some particular issues. We don't have control over customer purchase decision but all mobile phones sold in the country have to comply with BIS, TEC norms," Mathews said.

