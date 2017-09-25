Home Business

Zomato invests in meal delivery firm Tinmen

The company did not share the amount of investment it has made.

Published: 25th September 2017 03:55 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato today said it has made an investment into Hyderabad based home-cooked meal delivery app Tinmen.

The company has "just made an investment into a startup called Tinmen - an efficient and modest little company which provides easy access to home cooked meals at affordable prices, for thousands of people in Hyderabad", Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

Zomato is working on a bunch of tech-led initiatives to build better accessibility to great and hygienic food for its users, he added.

"In tandem we are also exploring alliances with existing players, big and small, to help surface a larger variety of healthy meal options to our users", Goyal said.

Tinmen is already delivering over 30,000 orders a month, and "we see this number steadily multiplying over the next six to nine months", he added.

