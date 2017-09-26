Home Business

Lenskart invests USD 1 million in US start-up Ditto

Lenskart already uses Ditto's 3D try-on services on its website and app.

Published: 26th September 2017 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2017 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online eyewear firm Lenskart today said it has invested USD 1 million in Ditto to pick up a minority stake in the US-based start-up.

Lenskart already uses Ditto's 3D try-on services on its website and app.

Further integration will help Lenskart enhance its online engagement with consumers, wherein users can share different pictures of themselves trying various eye glasses on social media, Lenskart said in a statement.

"Ditto provides us with the patented 3D virtual try-on technology... So far, the response to this service is commendable with over 10,000 trials everyday. We have been evaluating our relationship and now want to take it to the next level," Lenskart.com Founder and CEO Peyush Bansal said.

Lenskart has grown more than 200 per cent year on year.

It has been funded by venture capitalists like IDG Ventures, Ronnie Screwvala-led Unilazer Ventures, IFC, Premji Invest, TPG Growth and TR Capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lenskart try-on Ditto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp