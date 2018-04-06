Sensex ends higher; Lupin gains

By Reuters

Indian indexes ended slightly higher on Friday, led by gains in stocks such as Lupin Ltd, but broader gains were capped as sentiment was subdued following U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to impose more tariffs on China.

The Nifty closed up 0.06 percent at 10,331.60 while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.09 percent higher at 33,626.97.

Both indexes posted a weekly gain of 2 percent each.

Lupin, the top gainer on the NSE index, rose after the drugmaker said its facility received an establishment investigation report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.