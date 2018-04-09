Home Business

Key Indian equity indices open flat

Key Indian equity indices opened on a flat-to-positive note on Monday.

Published: 09th April 2018 09:46 AM

Representational image. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

Around 9.16 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 12.45 points or 0.12 per cent to trade at 10,344.05 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,653.61 points, traded at 33,661.20 Points -- up 34.23 points or 0.10 per cent from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,699.59 points and a low of 33,578.91 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 783 advances and 273 declines.

NSE Sensex

