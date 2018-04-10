Home Business

Disinvestment target set to be revised for fiscal year 2017-18

The Finance Ministry is considering revising the target for the current fiscal with Air India and 36 companies lined up for strategic disinvestment.

Published: 10th April 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Representational Image (File | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After achieving the ambitious target of raising Rs 1 lakh crore from the disinvestment in the fiscal year 2017-18, the Finance Ministry is considering revising the target for the current fiscal with Air India and 36 companies lined up for strategic disinvestment.

“The last financial year was very good for disinvestment and we were able to achieve even the revised targets. Now we expect that this year is also going to be good and we will be able to surpass our budget estimate.

So going forward it may be revised further,” a senior official from Finance Ministry told The New Indian Express.

In the current fiscal the government aims to mop up Rs 80,000 crore through PSU disinvestment, against Rs 1 lakh crore collected last fiscal which ended on March 31. This is for the first time in last seven years the government has been able to achieve the disinvestment target. The Centre initially had set the target of Rs 75,000 crore for the financial year 2017-18 which was again revised to `1 lakh crore.

The centre finally mopped up Rs 1,00,056.91 crore from the disinvestment, including the sale of stakes in Bharat 22 ETF and offers for sale and buyback of shares by PSUs and management of Suuti holdings in several firms.

“The initial budget target is on the conservative side and it can be revised by 20-25 per cent. With Air India and so many other IPOs in the pipeline, the target is very much achievable. This will also help us to bridge the fiscal deficit,” the official added.

Apart from disinvestment of Air India, the government also had announced a merger of three public sector insurance companies — Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd, National Insurance Co. Ltd and United India Insurance Co. Ltd in the budget — followed by a listing.

Experts claim that merger of this three state-run insurers will be a key part of the government’s divestment target for the fiscal year 2018-19. Higher disinvestment revenue remains crucial for managing fiscal deficit, amidst the concern over lower than expected revenue collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp