Civil Aviation Secretary Ashok Chawla to be independent director on Jet Airways board

Chawla, a Gujarat cadre civil servant who has served at various key positions in the government, would be a "Non-Executive Independent Director" on the airline's board.

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways today appointed former Civil Aviation Secretary Ashok Chawla as an independent director on its board.

The appointment was approved by the Jet Airways board of directors during its meeting today.

Currently, the airline's board has nine members, including Chairman Naresh Goyal.

With more than 40 years experience in various areas, Chawla is currently associated with four organisations after retiring as Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairman in January 2016.

Presently, he is the Chairman of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Yes Bank as well as the Governing Council of TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute).

He is also the Chancellor of TERI School of Advanced Studies.

