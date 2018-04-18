M&M breaks into C1 lakh crore market capitalisation club

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday broke into the elite group of companies with a market capitalisation of more than `1 lakh crore, with its shares rising as much as 2.23 per cent during intra-day trade on the BSE before closing up by 1.05 per cent at `809.60. The company’s market capitalisation as of market close on Tuesday stood at `1,00,648.87 crore.

While the company’s stock value has been recording steady growth over the last few months, up by 9.01 per cent over the last month alone, Tuesday saw a spurt in buying after the Indian Meteorological Department forecast a normal monsoon on Monday. Analysts expect this to further enhance the company’s performance, especially due to its high rural exposure. Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the largest makers of tractors in India.

Analysts also expect the company to gain from the government’s large scale rural focus and expected higher rural spending this financial year, as announced in the Union Budget. The coming together of these and other favourable factors like a general uptick in automobile sales has seen the company market capitalisation soar.In March for example, M&M reported reported a 46.23 per cent jump in total tractor sales while it sold more 3 lakh tractors in the domestic market through the entire 2017-18 financial year.

Nomura Research for example, noted last week that i two-wheelers and tractors, “rural demand momentum remains strong”. “News flow on good monsoons and double-digit minimum-support prices’ (MSP) hike in summer crops can be additional catalyst to watch out for,” it said. While M&M has not announced its March quarter results, Nomura expects revenues to increase by 27 per cent year-on-year with a 25 per cent growth in overall volumes.

Tuesday’s spurt also saw M&M become the second most valued automobile firm, pipping Tata Motors. M&M’s market cap is now higher than Tata Motors Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd, while India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd continues to retain pole position with a market cap of `2.77 lakh crore.