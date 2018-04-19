MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 34,331.68 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 34,403.67 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 34,446.68 points, up by 115 points, or 0.33 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,526.20 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,564.15 points, up by 37.95 points or 0.36 per cent.

Profit booking, along with heavy selling pressure in the banking sector stock led the key Indian equity indices to break their nine-day gaining streak on Wednesday.

According to market observers, the key equity indices, however, had traded in the green for the better part of the session on the back of positive global cues and forecast of normal monsoon rains.

The Sensex was down by 63.38 points or 0.18 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 34,591.81 points and a low of 34,270.04 points. The Nifty too, was down by 22.50 points or 0.21 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.51 per cent while Hang Seng up by 1.33 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.34 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.78 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.19 per cent, while FTSE 100 was also up by 1.25 percent at the closing on Wednesday.