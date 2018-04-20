Employees walk past an Essar Group logo outside their headquarters in Mumbai May 20, 2013. (Photo| Reuters)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today sought the response of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia on a CBI plea challenging their acquittal in a case arising out of the probe in the 2G scam case.

Justice S P Garg issued notice to the Ruias and six others and sought their replies by May 25 to the CBI's appeal against the trial court decision of December 21, 2017.

Besides Ruias, the CBI has also appealed against the acquittal of promoters of Loop Telecom Ltd I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan, Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning) Vikash Saraf and three telecom firms - Loop Telecom, Loop Mobile India and Essar Tele Holding.

The probe agency has said in its appeal that the special judge failed to appreciate the evidence and the law in proper perspective and the evidence on record clearly establishes the offence committed by the accused.

On December 21, last year, a special court had acquitted Essar Group promoters, Loop Telecom Promoters and others in a case arising out of the 2G scam probe.

The court had charged them with the offence under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with section 420 (cheating) of IPC, substantial charge of cheating was made out against Saraf.

The CBI had named them in its chargesheet on December 12, 2011, alleging they had cheated the Department of Telecommunication by using Loop Telecom as a "front" to secure 2G licences in 2008 in violation of Clause 8 of the Unified Access Service License Guidelines.