MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Friday.

At 9.17 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,558.15 points, down 7.15 points or 0.07 per cent from the previous close at 10,565.30 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,434.14 points, traded at 34,414.73 points (9.17 a.m.) -- down 12.56 points or 0.04 per cent -- from its previous close at 34,427.29 points on Thursday.

The BSE market breadth so far was bearish with 710 declines and 507 advances.