PUDUCHERRY: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Puducherry has launched the State-of-the-art Fiber Broadband with Data and Voice Services on Revenue Share Model, in association with BSNL Authorized Franchisee, here on Friday.

According to a BSNL release on Saturday, Mr.Marshal Antony Leo, Chief General Manager, BSNL, Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle, Chennai, launched this path-breaking service.

Six customers of Lawspet area were given the service on the spot.

To start with, this service would be available in all areas of Lawspet and part of Mettupalayam, on demand, and would be extended to other areas in a phased manner.

The Fiber Broadband service is built on the Optical Fiber Network Technology concept with a host of value added services from the Next Generation Network (NGN) Switches.

With the launch of this service, the broadband service would be available with a speed up to 100 Mbps.

Unlike other service providers, this service is provided with clear and undistorted voice call facility, the first of its kind, which is available from BSNL only.

The other special features of this service are video conferencing bandwidth on demand, video surveillance facility, games and videos on demand, etc.

The Fiber Broadband connectivity provides all communication facilities by using broadband and land line network with voice, data and video communications irrespective of distance and location.

The optic fiber technology can deliver uninterrupted world class experience to the consumers, the release said.