HYDERABAD: Krishnapatnam Port Company (KPCL) recorded an 88 per cent rise in handling of containers to 4,81,408 TEU during the last fiscal year while cargo handling jumped by 25 per cent to 45 million MT.The company handled 2,55,439 TEU containers during the last fiscal while the total bulk cargo handled by the port stood at 37 MT.Coal, iron ore and granite dominated the cargo portfolio at the port with sharp rise in solar related shipments. The number of vessels visiting the Port rose by 22 per cent to 1,290 vessel calls in FY 18 as against 1,061 vessels in the last fiscal year.

“Handling of new cargo such as sand, steel products and agri-commodities added to the growth of our shipments. Cargo in Andhra-Telangana, north and east Karnataka, besides eastern parts of Maharashtra which were earlier going to other ports have switched to Krishnapatnam Port driving our growth, as they witnessed an instant cost advantage availing route optimisation, multi-modal connectivity, and competitive pricing,” said Anil Yendluri, director and CEO of Krishnapatnam Port.

Explaining further, Vinita Venkatesh, director, Krishnapatnam Port Container Terminal (KPCT) said, “The cargo spurt resulted partly from the growth of transshipment volumes at KPCT as the Indian flag operators like Shreyas Shipping provided transshipment feeder services from KPCT to Kolkata, Haldia, Vizag and Paradeep. Further to provide higher cost benefits to importers and exporters the port is offering door-to-door cargo logistics under its new service Ocean2Door. The service will soon offer online cargo bookings too.”

The company aspires to achieve 52 million MT in bulk cargo by the end of FY 19 and 1.2 million containers handling over the next three years. The port has planned a total investment of `3 billion of which `1.23 billion has already been invested.