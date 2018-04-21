Last week when Sir Martin Sorrell stepped down from the helm of the $58 billion WPP— the world’s largest advertising and media company — he had already spent 33 years as CEO, and commanded a salary of £70 million a year. For a man who had started life as a bean counter, becoming the world’s most powerful man in advertising, actually came quite naturally. He built an advertising empire that started with the acquisition of a supermarket baskets manufacturer, Wire & Plastic Products, and went on to become the biggest conglomerate in the space with global icons like J Walter Thompson (JWT), Ogilvy & Mather (O&M), Young & Rubicam (Y&R), Bates, Grey, Wunderman, Fitch and 24/7 Real Media. WPP, through GroupM, is today one of the world’s largest media buyers; is a domain leader in market research through its brands like Kantar and Taylor Nelson Sofres (TNS); and leads the world in the PR business through brands like Burson Marsteller.

Sorrell’s meteoric rise to the top was not easy. In 1987, WPP, then with revenues of just $38 million mounted a hostile takeover of J Walter Thompson (1986 revenue: $641 million), a market leader and a 100-years old agency. JWT rebuffed Sorrell’s initial offer of $435 million and sued to stop the takeover. Sorrell raised the offer to $566 million. And won. Three of JWT’s top clients — Ford, Goodyear and Eastman expressed serious concerns and threatened to severe business relationships. Goodyear actually exited. Ford pulled out $90 million in business. But Sorrell survived his audacious acquisition. And never looked back.

In 1989, Sorrell attacked Ogilvy and Mather through an unsolicited takeover bid of $864 million. In the genteel world of advertising such takeovers were unheard of. Sorrell was nicknamed ‘the ogre of Madison Avenue’ and the legendary David Ogilvy, hurt by the loss of his agency, called him ‘an odious little shit’.

Sorrell’s WPP has more than 400 agencies in its fold today; with over 3,000 offices worldwide in 112 countries; and over 2,00,000 employees.

But last week Sorrell had stepped down as CEO following an internal investigation into still-unspecified misconduct, ending a 33-year career at the world’s largest agency holding company. How did a man so powerful come to such an ignoble end? Some say, it was inherent in his personality. The Harvard Business School graduate was arrogant to a point where a former colleague of Sorrell once remarked, “He expects people to dislike him so he doesn’t worry about it”. Sir Martin, it was said, was so driven by financial numbers (in an advertising industry more driven by softer nuances and creative stimuli) that he could literally kill for growth. CEOs were fired without a second chance if they missed their targets. Fear was the key at WPP.

Eventually Sir Martin who lived by the sword, himself died by the sword. For a man who had built the biggest advertising empire in the world, he exited without pomp or ceremony, not even a farewell. Sad.

(Sandeep Goyal worked at WPP almost 20 years ago when he was President of Rediffusion Dentsu Young & Rubicam in 2001-02.)