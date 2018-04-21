CHENNAI : The Reserve Bank of India has approved Yes Bank to open representative offices in London and Singapore to expand its services to the non-resident Indian population and Indian

entities in international locations.“Opening of representative offices in key financial and trade hubs like London and Singapore, in addition to our existing office in Abu Dhabi, gives us an effective coverage for most key global geographies,” said Rana Kapoor, managing director and chief executive officer, Yes Bank, in a statement.

The private lender said it is also looking to provide networking coverage for the bank’s investor community in London and Singapore and will extend international corporate banking, commercial banking services to Indian origin entities in these locations. Yes Bank opened its first representative office in Abu Dhabi in April 2015 and also launched IFSC banking unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, in the same year.

The announcement comes at a time when many state-run lenders are consolidating their foreign presence following the over `13,000-crore scam at the Punjab National Bank.