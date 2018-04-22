The m-cap of IT major TCS soared Rs 48,890.9 crore to Rs 6,52,082.92 crore. (File | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: The combined market valuation of 6 of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies surged Rs 91,152.73 crore last week, led by a sharp rally in the m-cap of TCS.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were on the biggest gainers, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India and ONGC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The m-cap of IT major TCS soared Rs 48,890.9 crore to Rs 6,52,082.92 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the 10 most-valued firms.

TCS moved closer to the USD 100 billion mark in market capitalisation as its share price surged nearly 7 per cent on Friday, adding about USD 6.2 billion to its valuation in a single day.

ITC's valuation zoomed Rs 18,489.51 crore to Rs 3,36,777.52 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) surged Rs 12,078.07 crore to Rs 3,17,211.69 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 8,537.85 crore to Rs 5,08,884.23 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 2,021.81 crore to Rs 2,57,344.77 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 1,134.59 crore to Rs 2,19,997.59 crore in its valuation.

On Monday, Kotak Mahindra Bank pushed SBI out of the 10 most-valued Indian companies list.

Meanwhile, RIL's valuation slumped Rs 6,798.81 crore to Rs 5,87,929.90 crore. Maruti lost Rs 3,058.56 crore to Rs 2,72,995.79 crore from its valuation and HDFC lost Rs 1,499.91 crore to Rs 3,06,961.59 crore.

ONGC suffered an erosion of Rs 192.5 crore to Rs 2,34,014.04 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS stood at the top position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex rose 222.93 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 34,415.58.