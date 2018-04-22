WASHINGTON: U.S.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he is considering a trip to China to work on trade issues and has discussed the potential for market openings in China with Beijing's new central bank chief.

"A trip is under consideration," Mnuchin said at a press conference during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

"I am not going to make any comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed, but a trip is under consideration."