NEW DELHI: Come January 1, 2019, and all motor vehicles will come fitted with tamper-proof high security registration plates (HSRP) with several security features.

The development assumes significance because even after over a decade of the government making HSRP mandatory, it is yet to be implemented in many states.

"The security licence plate including third registration mark, wherever necessary, shall be supplied by vehicle manufacturers along with all the vehicles manufactured on or after 1st day of January, 2019, and their dealers will place a mark of registration on such plates and affix them on the automobiles," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a draft notification.

It also said that dealers of vehicle manufacturers may also affix such plates, supplied by the vehicle manufacturers, on old vehicle after placing the registration mark.

The ministry said it proposes to make amendments in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules with regard to installation of HSRPs on motor vehicles and has invited comments from the general public and stakeholders by May 10.

The draft notification intends to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Earlier this month, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had told PTI that vehicles will soon come fitted with number plates and the cost will be included in the four-wheelers' price.

At present, a vehicle licence plate, which is attached to vehicles bearing its official registration number, commonly known as "a number plate" is procured by various states separately from designated agencies.

"Now, manufacturers will fit the plates and embossing will be done later through machine," Gadkari has said, adding that the prices for number plates procured by states ranged from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000.

At present, the licence plate number is issued by the district-level Regional Transport Office (RTO) of the respective states.

Gadkari has said that consumers will benefit from the move and and the registration or number plate will have 15 years' guarantee.

The move is also aimed at ending the monopoly of only a few HSRP manufacturers at present besides providing security to the vehicles as they have in-built security features like a self-destructive sticker with engine and chassis number of the car, which cannot be tampered with.

Under the HSRP, a chromium-based hologram is applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number with a minimum of 10 digits into the reflective sheeting on the bottom left of the registration plate, an official said.

A self-destructive, chromium-based hologram sticker will also be affixed on the inner side of the vehicle's windshield which will have the details of registering authority, registration number, laser-branded permanent number, engine number and chassis number making the vehicle more secured from theft, the official added.