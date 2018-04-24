NEW DELHI: State-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday entered into an MoU to utilise SAILs Rourkela, Bokaro and Burnpur airstrips under the Udan air regional connectivity scheme.

"Under the MoU, AAI as an implementation agency under RCS-UDAN would be executing the required works before commencement of RCS flights at all these three airports," SAIL said in a statement.

"Eventually AAI will operate and manage airport operations for Burnpur, Rourkela and Bokaro Airport, on behalf of SAIL for three years."