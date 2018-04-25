NEW DELHI: Bharti Infratel board has reappointed Akhil Kumar Gupta as Executive Chairman of the company for five years with effect from August 1, 2018.

"The Board of Directors in its April 23, 2018 meeting has reappointed Akhil Kumar Gupta as the Executive Chairman of the company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a further term of five years with effect from August 1, 2018," Bharti Infratel said in a BSE filing.

His reappointment is however subject to shareholders' approval.

Gupta also serves as Vice Chairman of Bharti Group.

He is also the chairman of TAlPA (Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association) and President of TSSC (Telecom Sector Skill Council).

Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group today announced merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel to create the largest mobile tower operator in the world outside China with over 1,63,000 towers across 22 telecom service areas.

The combined company will own 100 per cent of Indus Towers.

Indus Towers is jointly owned by Bharti Infratel (42 per cent holding), Vodafone (42 per cent), Idea Group (11.15 per cent) and Providence (4.85 per cent).

Bharti Infratel stock was trading at Rs 327.50, down 0.56 per cent at BSE today.