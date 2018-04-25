HYDERABAD : Coromandel International Limited has reported the audited financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2018.According to the consolidated performance results released on Tuesday, during the quarter, the company’s consolidated total income stood at `2,387 crore compared to the corresponding quarter last year, which was `2,302 crore. EBITDA for the quarter ended was `169 crore against the corresponding quarter last year at `272 crore. Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter was `74 crore as against `144 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2018, the company’s total income stood at `11,049 crore (against `10,250 crore last year), profit before tax was `1,009 crore (against `713 crore) and profit after tax was `664 crore (against `477 crore). “We had a subdued fourth quarter due to seasonality factor and depreciation of the currency. For FY18, business has shown an all-round improvement in the performance by increasing its sales and liquidation and higher capacity utilisation, resulting in operational efficiencies. In the nutrient segment, we have increased our market share in key addressable markets,” said Sameer Goel, MD, Coromandel.