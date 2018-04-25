GSTR 5 filing - an easy and complete guide

By Online MI

In GST we have special case registration for Non-Resident foreign taxpayers ,and casual dealers they are those suppliers who have come for a short period to make supplies in India. Products are normally imported to make local supplies, and therefore, they will be allowed to avail Input Tax Credit only on IGST paid on imports. However, other taxpayers who involve in a supply transaction with them can take credit for supplies made by them and filed in Form GSTR 5. Two things emerges from the discussion 1) who is a Non Resident foreign taxpayer and 2)how are they granted registration is it going to be a temporary registration granted or they are given a permanent registration status.

Who is an Non Resident foreign tax payer :Any person who occasionally undertakes transactions involving the supply of goods or services or both, whether as principal or agent or in any other capacity, but who has no fixed place of business or residence in India. And all such non-resident foreign taxpayers not owning a business in India but making supplies in the country for a short period of time are liable to pay tax under GST.

Prerequisite for applying for temporary Registration :

No normal application required a Non resident foreign taxpayer has to make application in Form GST REG-01 and submit it electronically on GST portal along with the prescribed documents such as self attested copy of valid passport.

Such persons should apply for registration at least 5 days before the commencement of business either directly or through a facilitation center.

In case the non-resident taxable person is a business entity incorporated or established outside India, the application for registration shall be submitted along with its tax identification number or unique number on the basis of which the entity is identified by the Government of that country or it’s PAN, if available.

GST REG-09 Form has to be signed by the authorized signatory appointed by the Non Resident tax payer in this regard and who shall be a person resident in India having a valid PAN.

To deposit tax in advance for an amount equivalent to the estimated tax liability of such person for the period for which the registration is sought and such advance amount would be credited to the E cash ledger and Tax liabilities would be adjusted against this advance tax when ever the return period for such Non Resident foreign tax payer is filed.

Certificate of Registration :The Certificate of registration issued to a non-resident taxable person shall be valid for a period of ninety days from the effective date of registration. This period can be further extended to one hundred and eighty days in total with the approval of proper officer after expiration of the initial ninety days. There is a requirement of making an advance deposit of tax of an amount equivalent to the estimated tax liability of such person for the period for which the registration is sought which is to be made at the time of submission of application for registration.

In case of the extension of registration period beyond the period for which the initial registration was taken is required, then such taxpayers shall deposit an additional amount of tax equivalent to the estimated tax liability of such person for the additional tax period for which the extension is sought. The amount of amount deposited shall be credited to the electronic Cash ledger of the taxpayer and shall be utilized for discharge of his tax liability arising out of the actual supply of goods and/or services. So it is clear that these taxpayers are guaranteed with temporary registration and that too upon advancement of a sum equivalent to the estimated tax liability of such person. We can now draw up the salient features of GSTR 5 return from the understanding gained by us in the following manner :

Salient Features of GSTR 5 Return Form :

Any person acting as principal or through his agent or in any other capacity, but who has no fixed place of business or residence in India can enroll under GST through a temporary registration for a specific validity period

This is the GST returns form for registered non-resident foreigners doing business in India without having fixed establishment in India where he is making supply of goods and or Services.

And one can file the return that is required to be filed under this act from a Facilitation Centre or either directly by him by interacting at the GST portal.

The details of outward and inward supplies will be furnished in a single Form

GSTR 5 is to be filed and the tax (including penalty, fees, interest, etc.) is to be paid every month (for the registration period) by 20th of the next month for a particular tax period or within seven days after the end of the validity period of registration.

Filing and Compliance requirements :Non-resident taxable person shall be required to file their Return of Outward supplies, Return of Inward supplies and Monthly returns for the period during which they are registered. The tax period for these taxpayers shall be a complete month or part thereof depending on the time for which such taxpayers are registered. And also they are exempt from filing of Annual Return.

Latest update on the Due dates for filing GSTR 5 Return :As per CGST Notification No. 68/2017 dated 21st December 2017. Due date of GSTR-5 for the months of July to December has been extended to 31st Jan 2018.

What is the interest and late fee claimed for failure to file GSTR 5 Return on the due dates :If you delay in filing, you will be liable to pay interest and a late fee. Interest is 18% per annum. It has to be calculated by the taxpayer on the amount of outstanding tax to be paid. Time period will be from the next day of filing (21st of the month) to the date of payment. Late fee is Rs. 200 per day per (Rs. 100 CGST + Rs. 100 SGST). The maximum late fees isRs. 5,000. LatestUpdate: The late fees have been reduced to Rs. 50 per day and Rs 20 per day (for nil return)

What is the status of the excess advance tax deposited by the Non-Resident taxable person in respect of the period for which he sought this registration for :The amount of advance tax deposited by a non-resident taxable person under, will be refunded only after the person has furnished all the returns required in respect of the entire period for which the certificate of registration granted to him had remained in force. Refund can be applied in the serial no. 13 of GSTR 5 Return.

Conclusion :To sum it up a non-resident foreign taxpayer will be granted a temporary registration certificate on prior application action of the same in GST REG-09 Form and would be required to file details about inward supplies imported into Indian territory by him in his return in the Form GSTR 5. So if you are a non resident foreign tax payer operating in India then you would have to be GST ready and Tally.ERP 9 could be a GST partner for you on accountability of simplification, excellency in GST reporting standards and easiness in filing GST returns.