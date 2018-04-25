NEW DELHIew Delhi, Apr 25 (UNI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Wednesday launched its first sub-1000cc big-bike, GSX-S750 in India sporting the DNA of GSX-R series, GSX-S750 is the 'Apex Predator' that blends the aggressive street bike looks with a friendly riding character.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said, "We had made a commitment to launch several new and premium products every year for the Indian-market, according to a company statement.

''GSX-S750 is not just the first new offering from Suzuki for the new financial year, but is also our first-product in the sub-1000cc big-bike segment. As our second CKD model in India, we are confident that the GSX-S750 will further strengthen the 'GSX' brand, which is Suzuki's DNA in motorcycles."

Executive Vice President Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "Suzuki Motorcycle India is renowned for offering some of the most distinguished motorcycles under the GSX-R family, and the GSX-S750 is no exception.

''The GSX-S750 has been designed to dominate, be it with its aggressive styling, comfortable ergonomics or the powerful engine. Every aspect of this street-fighter will enthral the biking enthusiasts in India"