NEW DELHI: India’s leading telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has decided to merge its tower arm Bharti Infratel with Indus Towers. The deal would make a combined tower company that would be the world’s largest, outside China.With over 1,63,000 towers operating across all 22 telecom service areas in India, the merged entity’s equity value will peak at $14.6 billion post the transaction. The transaction is expected to complete before the end of FY19, subjected to statuary approvals.

“The Board evaluated two options — one an offer for sale of significant stake in Bharti Infratel from a consortium of leading Private Equity investors and the other, a proposal for merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel. The Board, after due deliberations, approved the proposal for merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel,” Bharti Airtel said.

As per the deal, the combined company will fully own the respective businesses of the two firms and remain listed on the Indian stock exchanges by the name Indus Towers Limited.Currently, Indus Towers is jointly owned by Bharti Infratel (42 per cent holding), Vodafone (42 per cent), Idea Group (11.15 per cent) and Providence (4.85 per cent).Post the deal, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will jointly control the combined company.

The deal also gives the Idea Group an option to sell its 11.5 per cent stake in Indus Towers for cash or in lieu of receiving new shares.As per the information available, Vodafone could have 29.4 per cent holding in the new company depending on options finally taken by Idea and Providence, while Airtel’s stake in the new company may be diluted to 37.2 per cent from 53.5 per cent it currently holds on Bharti Infratel.Sector experts feel that this development would put the existing tower players in a better place to compete with Reliance Jio, which, after buying RCom’s tower assets, will have similar number of towers.