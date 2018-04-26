MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court today stayed show-cause notices issued by the Income Tax Department to six Tata Trusts as to why their registrations should not be cancelled.

Income Tax commissioner (exemptions) issued notices to these six trusts on March 8 for alleged non-compliance of rules governing the trust funds.

The notices sought to know why their registrations under Section 12A of the Income Tax Act should not be cancelled for the non-compliance.

The trusts, including the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust, moved the high court challenging the notices.

The trusts had already surrendered their tax registrations in 2015, they claimed.

A division bench of Justices M S Sanklecha and Sandeep Shinde heard brief arguments and directed the Income Tax Department to file its reply.

The high court stayed the notices till June 15, the next date of hearing.

"The matter pertains only to registrations of the trusts under the Income Tax Act.The trusts continue to be registered with the charity commissioner for carrying out their charitable activities," a statement issued by the Tata Trusts said here.