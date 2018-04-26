NEW DELHI: Internet shutdowns have become a common exercise by lawmakers to prevent the spread of rumours and fake news whenever there is a law and order breakdown in an area.

To some extent, it does help them to restore peace, but in almost all cases, it breaks the bone of local economy, especially businesses that are largely dependent on Internet.

As per a study conducted by ICRIER, total number of Internet shutdowns in India doubled in 2017 from 2016, making it a country to have maximum number of Internet blackouts in the world.

In 2017, India witnessed 70 Internet shutdowns. And going by the trend, the number is likely to increase in 2018, which, till date, has seen 40 shutdowns.

ICRIER, in the study, found that a total of 16,315 hours of Internet shutdown in India cost the economy approximately $3.04 billion from 2012 to 2017. In other terms, India lost $180,000 per hour due to shutdowns during the five-year period.

The economic loss to India, according to experts, is lower when compared to loss incurred by other countries, as almost none of the top 10 cities (with high GDP) have faced Internet shutdowns. The economic impact in case of a nationwide shutdown is hard to ascertain, but it could be huge.

For example, Egypt, which went through a nationwide Internet blackout during the Arab uprising, lost $750,000 per hour. Brazil lost $1million/hour by banning just one social network site.Giving more details on the economic impact on ground, Rajat Kathuria, Director and CEO of ICRIER said that their team found out that local economy in tourist centres such as Kashmir and Darjeeling, which are highly dependent on Internet gets seriously impacted.

“We also found that in places like Jharkhand, the impact is lower, while in places such as Jaipur, the impact is humongous,” Kathuria said. Last, year, Darjeeling witnessed 104 days of Internet shutdown.

E-commerce businesses and online freelancers who operate out of small towns are the most affected by Internet shutdowns. Tourism has also become increasingly dependent on the Internet and has been significantly affected.

Kathuria said the policy makers would be well advised to consider these costs in the final decision on a shutdown.

Rai Mahimapat Ray, DM of Ranchi who recently had to order a shutdown amid rising violence in Bokaro said that banning certain social media apps can halt the spread of violence, instead banning the whole Internet.