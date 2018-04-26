NEW DELHI: The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, will meet on May 4 to discuss amendments to be made in the indirect tax regime rules and problems faced by exporters regarding GST returns. It will also consider the proposal to convert Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) into a government company.As Jaitley is recuperating from a kidney ailment, he will chair the meeting via video-conferencing. State finance ministers will attend the meeting.

“One of the agendas that are likely to be discussed is the proposal of converting GSTN into a government company. Details are already being worked out in this regard. If it is finalised before May 4, it will be one of the agendas,” an official from GST Council told TNIE.Jaitley had earlier this month asked Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to “examine the possibility” of converting GSTN into either a majority or a 100 per cent government company. Currently, five private financial institutions — HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NSE Strategic Investment Co and LIC Housing Finance Ltd — hold 51 per cent stake in GSTN, and remaining 49 per cent stake is with the Centre and the states.

Another agenda likely to be taken up will be the problem faced by exporters in getting GST returns. The Commerce Ministry has already flagged the issue to the Finance Ministry.The Council will also discuss the decision regarding three models of new returns form, an official said. In the earlier meeting, the Council could not finalise the model and had postponed the move for the next meeting.Once the new model for filing returns is finalised, the Council will also take up amendment to the law that would restrict disbursal of provisional credit to the businesses unless they file returns and pay taxes.

Amendment to IBC dropped by Cabinet

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet did not take up discussion on amendment to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) through the Ordinance route, as the panel wanted more clarification. One of the recommendations that were slated to be taken up was the provision for withdrawal of an application under insolvency process, once it has been admitted. The proposed amendment included out-of-court settlement for small businesses, widening the net of bidders by relaxing terms for bidders for MSMEs units.