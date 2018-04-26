MUMBAI: The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher ahead of derivatives expiry.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 34,501.27 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 34,532.95 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 34,549.07 points, up by 47.80 points, or 0.14 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,570.55 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,575.90 points, up by 5.35 points or 0.05 per cent.

Weak global cues coupled with profit booking and caution ahead of the April derivatives expiry had pulled the key Indian equity indices lower on Wednesday.

According to market observers, a weak rupee, along with recent surge in crude oil prices and heavy selling in banking, consumer durables and capital goods stocks weighed heavy on the key indices.

The Sensex was down by 115.37 points or 0.33 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 34,631.27 points and a low of 34,400.56 points. The Nifty too was down by 43.80 points or 0.41 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a mixed trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.50 per cent, while Hang Seng was down by 0.64 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was up by 1.35 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in red, down by 0.83 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.05 per cent while FTSE 100 was also down by 0.62 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.