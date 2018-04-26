MUMBAI: Rupee slipped to a 14-month low against US dollar on Wednesday as foreign investor sell-off continued amid rising global crude prices and US bond yields.Rupee opened at 66.47, but touched a low of 66.81 a dollar, down by 11 paise, a level last seen on March 9, 2017. Oil prices peaked to a three-year high on Tuesday, while the US Treasury’s 10-year yields jumped above three per cent for the first time in four years. Indian bond yield hit a two-month high with yields on 10-year government bonds at 7.752 per cent as against its previous close of 7.686 per cent.

So far this year, INR fell 4.3 per cent, with brokerages projecting the currency to slide further during this year. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, for one, forecasts that the rupee could fall past its 2016 record low of 68.89 per dollar if global and local risks play out, while CARE Ratings expects rupee rate between 66.5-67 a dollar by March 2019.