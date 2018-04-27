NEW DELHI: A move proposed by the Niti Aayog may now require private companies to provide details of their employees and nature of their engagement in tax returns. “The Aayog is working to form a reliable database of employment generation as none of the existing mechanism to calculate employment data is full proof. There is a proposal that during filing returns, companies can provide details of their manpower,” a member of Niti Aayog said.

The Aayog is working on the finer details of the proposal and after that it will be sent to the concern department in few weeks, the member added.In May last year, the government had set up a task force headed by the then Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya to recommend ways to deal with employment data discrepancies and come up with reliable solutions to promote job creation. After his exit, the task was taken up by Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman Niti Aayog.

Niti Aayog is of the view that the data maintained by the labour department does not reflect the nature of employment in the country. “98.6 per cent enterprises are left out of Labour Board Bureau and does not capture new job creation,” NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had said in a media interview, earlier this year.

Niti Aayog was working on preparing a reliable database model so that government can track the employment generation on the real-time basis.

To track the employment in the formal sector, Niti Aayog had suggested payroll reporting for the organised sector.The latest payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and the National Pension System show that around 22 lakh jobs have been created in the country in the last six months (up to Feb, 2018). However the EPFO data fails to provide a clear picture on the nature of employment and tenure of service.

Database to track job generation

➊ Firms may be asked to give details of employment in separate form

➋ ‘Detail’ will include full time, part time and contract employees, and consultants

➌ It will also reflect the nature of employment as well as remuneration

➍ Government will get better picture of employment across the sector