MahaRera, MahaOnline to map realty projects, social amenities

Published: 27th April 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRera) and MahaOnline have joined hands to map the entire state to help home buyers get information on their projects and nearby social amenities, a senior official said.

MahaOnline is a joint venture of Maharashtra government and IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) established in March 2010 to facilitate digitisation across the various state departments.

"We have engaged with MahaOnline which will help us map the entire state in a manner that consumers, in just a click of a button, will now come to know about the nearby facilities like hospitals, railway stations, schools, among others," MahaRera chairperson Gautam Chatterjee told PTI.

He said the work is already in progress and it will be completed by May.

"It has been our endeavour to ensure complete transparency in the real estate sector, which is the genesis of this Act. The Act necessitated the developers to disclose complete details of the project along with the timeline by when it would be completed," he added.

Chatterjee said the Real Estate Regulation (and Development) Act, 2016 is helping home buyers in making an informed choice with all the details about projects at their disposal. Maharashtra has been a frontrunner when it comes to the implementation of Rera.

It has not only notified Rera rules in the state but has also established a permanent real estate authority, set up an online portal for project registration and consumer complaints and also established a real estate appellate tribunal.

It is the only state to have set up a conciliation forum where developers and home buyers can mutually resolve disputes out of court.

