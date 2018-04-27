Home Business

Maruti Suzuki fourth quarter net profit up 10 per cent to Rs 1882.1 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,710.5 crore in the January-March period of 2016-17, MSI said in a statement.

Published: 27th April 2018 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on a glass door at a showroom in New Delhi. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India today reported a 10 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,882.1 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended on March 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,710.5 crore in the January-March period of 2016-17, MSI said in a statement.

"Increase in effective tax rate impacted net profit," MSI said.

Net sales during the fourth quarter of 2017-18 rose to Rs 20,594.3 crore, up 14.4 per cent against the year-ago period. Total car sales were up 11.4 per cent to 4,61,773 units, the company said.

For entire 2017-18, MSI posted net profit of Rs 7,721.8 crore, up 5.1 per cent, from Rs 7,350.2crore in the previous fiscal.

Net sales last fiscal stood at Rs 78,104.8 crore, up 16.7 per cent from 2016-17. Volume sales during 2017-18 were up 13.4 per cent at 17,79,574 units. Of this, exports were at 1,26,074 units, the company said.

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share of face value Rs 5 for 2017-18. MSI stock was trading 1.99 per cent down at Rs 8,769.35 in the afternoon on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki
More from this section
Moody's ratings agency

Moody's says may downgrade Airtel rating if margins dip further

Tata Power signs pact to sell defence business to Tata Advanced Systems

reliance-industries_reuters_rts9qdo

Reliance Industries shares gain over 2 per cent; m-cap rises by Rs 12,335 crore ahead of earnings

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures