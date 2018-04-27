Maruti Suzuki fourth quarter net profit up 10 per cent to Rs 1882.1 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India today reported a 10 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,882.1 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended on March 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,710.5 crore in the January-March period of 2016-17, MSI said in a statement.

"Increase in effective tax rate impacted net profit," MSI said.

Net sales during the fourth quarter of 2017-18 rose to Rs 20,594.3 crore, up 14.4 per cent against the year-ago period. Total car sales were up 11.4 per cent to 4,61,773 units, the company said.

For entire 2017-18, MSI posted net profit of Rs 7,721.8 crore, up 5.1 per cent, from Rs 7,350.2crore in the previous fiscal.

Net sales last fiscal stood at Rs 78,104.8 crore, up 16.7 per cent from 2016-17. Volume sales during 2017-18 were up 13.4 per cent at 17,79,574 units. Of this, exports were at 1,26,074 units, the company said.

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share of face value Rs 5 for 2017-18. MSI stock was trading 1.99 per cent down at Rs 8,769.35 in the afternoon on BSE.