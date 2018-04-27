Reliance Industries shares gain over 2 per cent; m-cap rises by Rs 12,335 crore ahead of earnings

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Industries rose by over 2 per cent today, adding Rs 12,335 crore to its market valuation, ahead of its quarterly results to be announced later in the day.

The stock gained 1.99 per cent to end at Rs 994.75 on BSE. During the day, it went up 3.62 per cent to Rs 1,010.70 - its 52-week high level.

At NSE, shares of the company climbed 2.14 per cent to close at Rs 996.30. Following gain in the stock price, the company's market valuation soared by Rs 12,335.08 crore to Rs 6,30,185.08 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 10.93 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.