NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio will recruit about 75,000 to 80,000 people during this financial year as part of the expansion of the telecom major. “There are about 1,57,000 people on the rolls today. But that’s not important. What’s important is the number of people associated with Jio. We have one million retailers who are on-board, each one impacting two to three employees. Couple of newer businesses are opening up for us. Jio Payments bank will also be geographically distributed.

70,000 or 80,000 new people will be hired,” said Sanjay Jog, chief human resources officer of Reliance Jio, when asked about company’s hiring plans for the year, on the sidelines of a conference organised by Society for Human Resource Managementin Hyderabad on Thursday.

On attrition rate in the company, he said it was about 32 per cent in the sales and technical areas related to constructions sites. “If it is taken at the headquarter level, it is just 2 per cent. Average if you go it will come down to 18 per cent,” he explained. Jog said the company was having partnership with about 6,000 colleges, including technical institutions, across the country.

He said there are some embedded courses offered in these institutions and students who clear these are “Reliance ready”. Hiring would also be done through referrals and now with the help of social media platforms, he added.