Home Business

Rs 20,000 crore surplus in GST compensation cess fund as of March end

In the last fiscal, the government collected Rs 62,021 crore as cess on sin and luxury goods.

Published: 27th April 2018 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

GST.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has a surplus of Rs 20,000 crore in the GST cess fund as of March 31 which will be used to compensate the states for revenue shortfall suffered due to the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax.

In the last fiscal, the government collected Rs 62,021 crore as cess on sin and luxury goods.

This amount will make up for the compensation kitty used to make good for any revenue shortfall faced by states on implementation of GST.

However, the compensation released to the states for July till February was Rs 41,147 crore to ensure that the revenue of the states is protected at the level of 14 per cent over the base year tax collection in 2015-16.

"There is over Rs 20,000 crore surplus in the cess fund. It will be utilised for compensating the states. So far compensation has been released till February. Compensation for March and April will be released in May," an official said.

Under the GST, states were compensated once in every two months for any revenue loss suffered on account of GST.

The revenue gap of each state is coming down over last eight months.

The average revenue gap of all states for last year is around 17 per cent, the finance ministry said in a statement.

For 2018-19, the government has budgeted to collect Rs 61,331 crore as GST compensation cess.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST
More from this section
benami transactions, 2000 currency,

Women in India earn 16 per cent less salary than men: Report

MahaRera, MahaOnline to map realty projects, social amenities

Moody's ratings agency

Moody's says may downgrade Airtel rating if margins dip further

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures