Under pressure from Elliott, Hyundai Motor to cancel USD 890 million in shares

Published: 27th April 2018 09:34 AM  

Last Updated: 27th April 2018 09:34 AM  

The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea. (File photo | Reuters)

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor said on Friday it plans to cancel 960 billion won ($890 million) worth of treasury shares, its first share cancellation in 14 years, to boost shareholder returns.

U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management on Monday ramped up pressure on the South Korean automaker, calling for a holding company structure and a share cancellation, among other suggestions.

Hyundai also reported on Thursday that its quarterly profit halved to an almost six-year low, hit by bleak U.S. and China sales.

Hyundai plans to cancel 560 billion won of existing treasury shares by July 27, and will buy back and cancel another 400 billion won worth of stock, the company said in a statement.

This is its first share cancellation since 2004.

Hyundai's shares reversed earlier losses after the announcement, rising as much as 3.2 percent before trading 0.6 percent higher as of 0135 GMT.

