Bandhan Bank profit up 20% at Rs 388 crore, total income rises 29%

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bandhan Bank Ltd on Friday reported a 20.3 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 388 crore for the quarter ending March 2018 as against Rs 322 crore during the same period a year ago. Total income grew by 29 per cent to Rs 1,553 crore, up from Rs 1,207 crore the previous year.For the entire fiscal FY18, profit surged 21 per cent to Rs 1,346 crore compared to Rs 1,112 crore in FY17.According to Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, the spillover effects of GST and farm loan waivers were still lingering with the stress continuing in the micro-lending segment. Ghosh, however, added that the stress was declining. Micro loans comprise about 72 per cent for Bandhan, which first began its operations as a Micro Finance Institution.

Provisions shot up nearly three-fold to Rs 109.08 crore as against Rs 36.44 crore the previous year and the bank wrote off Rs 51 crore worth advances during FY18.The bank’s core net interest income grew 25.2 per cent to Rs 863 crore during the quarter under review, while net interest margin improved to 9.3 per cent from 10.7 per cent. Similarly, non-interest income, earned from distribution of financial products like insurance, soared 57.4 per cent to Rs 203 crore.

Deposits rose 45.8 per cent, while advances grew by 37.4 per cent, and according to the bank, 95 per cent of its overall advances classify as priority sector lending. The bank said the overhang of the triple blows of note-ban, GST introduction and farm loan waiver is still visible in the micro-lending segment, which constitutes about 72 per cent of its assets.

Ghosh said stress continues in the microlending segment, but pointed out that there has been a declining trend in the same, which is visible from gross bad loan ratio of 1.67 per cent in the December quarter. He, however, didn’t offer a NIM target. He said in FY19, it is targeting to “minimise” the bad loans ratio and relying more on tracking the daily on-time payment data to achieve the goal and deploying more field force.