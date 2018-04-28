Fitch opts for status quo on India rating 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ratings agency Fitch maintained its credit rating for India at ‘BBB-’, the lowest investment grade with a stable outlook, pointing to weak fiscal balances that it said continues to constrain its ratings.

This is the twelfth straight year India has missed out on a ratings upgrade from the agency, despite rival Moody’s Investors Service giving the country its first sovereign rating upgrade since 2004 last November. Fitch had last upgraded India’s sovereign rating from BB+ to BBB- with a stable outlook on August 1, 2006.

“Fitch Ratings has affirmed India’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook,” the rating agency said in a statement. “India’s rating balances a strong medium-term growth outlook and favourable external balances with weak fiscal finances and some lagging structural factors, including governance standards and a still-difficult, but improving, business environment,” it added.

In Fitch’s view, India’s weak fiscal position continues to be its primary weakness. “General government debt amounted to 69 per cent of GDP in 2017-18 fiscal, while fiscal slippage of 0.3 per cent of GDP in both FY18 and FY19 relative to the government’s own budget targets of last year, implies a general government deficit of 7.1 per cent of GDP,” it noted.

Fitch, noting that while the Indian government aims to gradually reduce its fiscal deficit from 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2017-18, said it would not hit the three per cent ceiling of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act before March 2021, which is well beyond its current electoral term.