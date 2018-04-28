Home Business

Idea Cellular posts sixth straight quarterly loss

Idea Celluar said quarterly revenue from operations dropped 25 percent to 61.37 billion rupees.

Published: 28th April 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he sits in front of a shop displaying the Idea Cellular Ltd's logo on its shutter in Mumbai. | Reuters

By Reuters

Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms carrier, posted a sixth straight quarterly net loss that was narrower than expected but showed the firm continues to battle intense competition sparked by upstart rival Reliance Jio.

The company said on Saturday its net loss widened to 9.62 billion rupees ($144 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 3.28 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

That compared with the 14.96 billion rupees average loss estimate compiled from 13 analyst forecasts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Operations were also hit by a regulatory change. Effective February, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had cut international termination charges (ITC) - a fee paid by global long-distance operators to local carriers - to 30 paise from 53 paise.

Idea Celluar said quarterly revenue from operations dropped 25 percent to 61.37 billion rupees.

Idea's results come shortly after India's top mobile carrier, Bharti Airtel Ltd, posted its lowest quarterly profit in nearly 15 years last Tuesday. It was hurt by the telecoms price war as well as the cut in international termination fees.

Meanwhile, Idea said its merger with Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit was likely in the first half of 2018.

"The merger of Idea and Vodafone India is in the final leg of regulatory approvals," Idea said in a statement, adding that both companies have set up project management teams and had begun planning identifying "capex and opex synergies".

The merger, announced in March last year, will potentially create India's biggest telecom operator. It comes after the launch of Reliance Jio in late 2016 sparked a brutal price war, pushing smaller carriers to exit and forcing consolidation in the sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idea Cellular Ltd Idea Cellular Reliance Jio Thomson Reuters
More from this section
Image used for representational purpose only.

AAI inks performance MoU with Civil Aviation Ministry

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of its headquarters in Mumbai. | REUTERS

RBI lifts key restriction on foreign investors in bond market

Indian green energy firms eye stock market listings

IPL2018
Videos
Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. (Photo | Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor speaks on Saif Ali Khan's support post Taimur's birth
Iniesta deserved the Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018