Home Business

Insurance cos should focus on road safety initiatives: Nitin Gadkari

Published: 28th April 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked insurance companies to focus on road safety initiatives and not concentrate on getting hefty premiums.

“I am unhappy with insurance companies....they charge hefty premiums but make no contribution to road safety ...Automobile manufactures have huge profit margins...I don’t buy this hypocrisy,” Gadkari said at a conference.

He went on to point out that insurance companies around the world contribute in a significant manner towards road safety programmes. But, Indian companies were callous in this regard, the minister said. 

Gadkari also pointed out that the biggest beneficiaries will be insurers if the number of accidents fall and that the ministry had approached insurers to join hands in this regard but they failed to even respond.

India, according to Gadkari,  accounted for the maximum  number of road accidents across the world at 5 lakh per annum, with  1.5 lakh people losing their lives to accidents annually.

