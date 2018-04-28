Home Business

Moody’s may downgrade Airtel’s rating if margins dip

Bharti Airtel may face a rating downgrade in the next 6-12 months if intense competition continues to contract its profit margins, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday even as it affirmed its Baa3

Published: 28th April 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bharti Airtel may face a rating downgrade in the next 6-12 months if intense competition continues to contract its profit margins, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday even as it affirmed its Baa3 ratings.“The ratings are likely to be downgraded within the next 6-12 months if heightened competition persists in its Indian wireless business, such that consolidated EBITDA or margins deteriorate further from current levels,” Moody’s said, “the outlook on the ratings is negative.” 

Airtel’s current Baa3 rating means that the entity is medium-grade and subject to moderate credit risk with an  acceptable ability to repay short-term obligations.“The affirmation of Bharti’s Baa3 rating and negative outlook recognises that the company’s leverage metrics remain elevated as profitability continues to be under pressure,” Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, Annalisa Di Chiara said. The negative outlook reflects high leverage levels with adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of around 3.8 times on a consolidated basis as of March 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Wage growth a leading priority for Indian employees, says survey

‘Insurance cos should focus on road safety initiatives’

System to track foreign investments from May 18

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures