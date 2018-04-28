Moody’s may downgrade Airtel’s rating if margins dip

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel may face a rating downgrade in the next 6-12 months if intense competition continues to contract its profit margins, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday even as it affirmed its Baa3 ratings.“The ratings are likely to be downgraded within the next 6-12 months if heightened competition persists in its Indian wireless business, such that consolidated EBITDA or margins deteriorate further from current levels,” Moody’s said, “the outlook on the ratings is negative.”

Airtel’s current Baa3 rating means that the entity is medium-grade and subject to moderate credit risk with an acceptable ability to repay short-term obligations.“The affirmation of Bharti’s Baa3 rating and negative outlook recognises that the company’s leverage metrics remain elevated as profitability continues to be under pressure,” Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, Annalisa Di Chiara said. The negative outlook reflects high leverage levels with adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of around 3.8 times on a consolidated basis as of March 2018.