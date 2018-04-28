Home Business

Reserve Bank of India liberalises External Commercial Borrowings norms; more access to cheaper funds

To harmone the extant provisions of Foreign Currency, Rupee ECBs, Rupee Denominated Bonds, it has been decided to stipulate a uniform all-in-cost ceiling of 450 basis points over benchmark rate.

Published: 28th April 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai. | REUTERS

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a bid to facilitate cheaper access of overseas funds Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today further liberalised External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) Policy by including more sectors in the window.

"It has been decided to increase the ECB Liability to Equity Ratio for ECB raised from direct foreign equity holder under the automatic route to 7:1. This ratio will not be applicable if total of all ECBs raised by an entity is up to USD 5 million or equivalent," RBI said in a late night notification.

With a view to harmonising the extant provisions of Foreign Currency and Rupee ECBs and Rupee Denominated Bonds, it has been decided to stipulate a uniform all-in-cost ceiling of 450 basis points over the benchmark rate.

"The benchmark rate will be 6 month USD LIBOR (or applicable benchmark for respective currency) for Track I and Track II, while it will be prevailing yield of the Government of India securities of corresponding maturity for Track III (Rupee ECBs) and RDBs," it said.

It has been decided to permit Housing Finance Companies and port trust can avail of ECBs under all tracks.

Such entities should have a board approved risk management policy and should keep their ECB exposure hedged 100 per cent at all times for ECBs raised, it said.

As part of condition for investment raised through ECBs should avoid putting that money in real estate or purchase of land except when used for affordable housing, construction and development of SEZ and industrial parks/integrated townships.

Besides, it also restricts ECB fund to be invested in share market and equity investment.

On-lending to entities for the above activities is also barred as per the law, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India
More from this section
IT Industry, e-commerce sector

Wage growth a leading priority for Indian employees: Survey

Insurance cos should focus on road safety initiatives: Nitin Gadkari

System to track foreign investments from May 18

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures