Home Business

Sensex rises over 200 points on Q4 earnings

Indian stock markets saw strong positive sentiment lift indices on Friday, on top of encouraging fourth quarter earnings in India and positive global cues including news of denuclearisation talks betw

Published: 28th April 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Indian stock markets saw strong positive sentiment lift indices on Friday, on top of encouraging fourth quarter earnings in India and positive global cues including news of denuclearisation talks between South Korea and North Korea.The 30-share Sensex rallied over 256 points to end at a near 3-month high of 34,969.70, while the broader Nifty advanced 74.50 points to 10,692.30 as the May derivatives series got off to a strong start. The key indices gained for the fifth week in a row — their longest winning streak in a year. During the entire week, the Sensex surged 554.12 points, or 1.61 per cent, while Nifty gained 128.25 points, or 1.21 per cent.

“... towards the weekend, global markets rallied owing to a good set of earnings and expected easing in geopolitical tensions which led the 10-year bond yield to slide below the 3 per cent mark. The ripple effect was seen in domestic indices as well,” said Vinod Nair, Geojit Financial Services.

