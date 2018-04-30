Buying Houses at Auction: Some Things You Need to Know

By Online MI

Dream about having a home, but do you think prices are too high? Have you considered looking for houses at an auction? These can cost 40% less than a new home and can still have specific advantages in home loan for auction houses.



Surely you've seen an auction (even if it was in a movie) and wondered how it would be possible for some goods to be sold at such an affordable price. In reality, the houses are put up for auction because the former owners stopped paying the entity in question and, consequently, they went into default and had to deliver the property to that same entity.



In this way, auction houses are eventually sold at a bid price well below the average value practiced by the market. For those who are interested in buying houses at auction, we explain everything you need to know.



Who sells houses at auction?



The sale of houses at auction can be carried out by several entities.



Firstly, financial institutions have a number of assets seized because customers have defaulted on mortgage loans and as a consequence, these have been withdrawn. In this way, the banks have several properties for sale.



Home financing at auction



When they can not sell these houses, the banking institutions sell houses at auction, through a private company, in order to dispose of the houses they own. In these situations, the banks offer special financing conditions that can reach 100% of the value of the house or a more attractive spread.



Finance is another entity that owns houses at auction. When taxpayers can not pay their debts to the Treasury, the Finances pledge the real estate and then carry out auctions. These can take three different modalities: online, proposal in closed letter and private negotiation.



The Social Security also has, in its possession, real estate for sale. Between two and three times a year, this public entity sells houses at auction through a public tender. In this, base values ​​are defined for sale and interested parties submit proposals of equal or greater value.



Also the municipal councils make auctions of municipal real estate. These auctions are held by public auction and allow you to purchase houses at lower prices in home auctions.

How are the auctions held?



Before you bid for your dream home, you must choose the location, typology, accesses and other relevant aspects. Then, it is important to look at various auctions for the house that fits your needs. The interested party must subsequently register on the platform in question where the chosen house is being auctioned, tender the value he considers fair and, if he wins the bid, proceed with the payment of the housing. At the moment, you must pay 10% of the bid amount you offered for housing and the remaining amount must be disbursed up to the date of writing. Hopefully this article can help you understand the principles of home auctions.