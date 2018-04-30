Home Business

Google ties up with CBSE for results, exam-related information

This will help students quickly, securely, and seamlessly locate their exam score on their smartphone or desktop, it added.

Published: 30th April 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

The news comes a day after Google announced that it has joined hands with CyArk. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google today said it has collaborated with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow students check their results on its platform.

"Starting today with the JEE Main exam results, the CBSE is enabling students to look up exam results directly on the Google Search page," Google said in a statement.

The statement said Google had worked closely with CBSE to "ensure that the data is handled securely and used solely for the purpose of showing the results on Google, and only for the duration that this feature is live".

Besides, Google has also introduced additional features making it easier for students to see information like test dates, registration dates, important links, and other key information right within Google Search when they search for exams like GATE, SSC CGL, CAT and others.

With over 260 million students enrolled in more than 1.5 million schools across India, Google believes having reliable, seamless, and safe access to education-related information is crucial, Google Search Product Manager Shilpa Agrawal said.

We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform, said Rama Sharma, Senior Public Relations Officer at CBSE.

